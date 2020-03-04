Hampton Roads celebrates Autism Awareness Month

April is Autism Awareness Month, and organizations around Hampton Roads took to twitter to make sure people realized it.

NORFOLK, Va. — April is Autism Awareness Month, and organizations around Hampton Roads took to twitter on April 2, World Autism Awareness day, to make sure people realized it.

The Behavior Interventions Specialists from Virginia Beach City Public Schools reminded people of resources available to people with autism, including a COVID-19 toolkit that people can use to help alter routines, adapt to homeschooling and bolster mental health.

The Hampton Police Department used the event to remind Hampton residents of its program that files information on at-risk individuals in case of emergency.

An "at-risk" resident, or his or her guardian, can share the person's name, emergency contact, disorder information and medication with police by using an online form.

Hampton Police would use this information to get the person tailored help, in case of an emergency.

The Newport News Police Department referenced their own Project Guardian for people with autism - a training program that teaches officers how to comfort people with autism when police interactions frighten them.

Project Guardian includes a voluntary, confidential database of Newport News residents that helps officers identify people with autism.

Bay View Elementary School in Norfolk is holding an Autism Awareness virtual spirit week.