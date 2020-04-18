Hampton Roads couples are getting married curbside, as coronavirus derails wedding plans

Their April 17th date was right, but their ‘I do’ crew of two was a bit surreal.

HAMPTON, Va. — COVID-19 has brought a lot of uncertainty to Hampton Roads, but some couples are deciding they are certain of one thing and that’s marriage.

The Wedding Chapel in Hampton is making sure the show still goes on by putting a spin on their elopements.

Lately, couples are "pulling up" to their new beginnings.

“I want you to know that this is a very sacred moment,” said The Wedding Chapel licensed minister Lankford Blair.

On Friday, a young couple went to the venue hand-in-hand to go along with the wedding they hadn’t planned.

Their April 17th date was right, but their ‘I do’ crew of two was a bit surreal.

Navy Petty Officer First Class Haskell Jackson met his fiancé Jocelyn in San Diego and popped the question.

“I proposed to her in the Catalina Islands, well I begged,” Jackson joked.

Originally, they invited guests to an intimate ceremony at another venue, but they found out the Wedding Chapel specializes in small weddings with up to 20 guests.

“My parents' flights, they were going to come from California, so they canceled it out,” Jocelyn said.

When COVID-19 canceled their plans, they improvised.

“Friends and family are nice," Jackson said. "But like our friends and family told us, 'It is about you guys today, we will catch up with you later.'”

The venue is maintaining safe social distancing protocols by helping couples seal the deal, curbside. They are offering $75 ‘Couple Only’ curbside elopement ceremonies for anyone with a marriage license.

Licensed minister Lankford Blair has performed eight social distancing elopements at his venue since March 28. He has three scheduled for next week.

“We told them we could do it at the curb if they didn’t mind and they were happy and willing to do that,” Lankford said. “The most important thing was to be married on their special day.”

He has even been marrying love birds virtually.

“I have to be creative during these days and times,” Blair said. “The couple logs on; we pull them up and marry them.”

The Jacksons plan to hold a celebration with friends and family when it is safe. For now, they are proving love can conquer all, even the coronavirus.

“I’ve been waiting for this so I’m very excited,” Jocelyn said.