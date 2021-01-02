There's a big push to vaccinate the Latino community across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia is signing up more people to register for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia Director Elizabeth Torres said Covid-19 and its vaccine doesn’t know race or citizenship.
"We are living in a pandemic this has nothing to do with your status," said Torres.
Torres and her members want to encourage people in the Latino community to stop living in fear and get the vaccine.
“It is a choice, it is not mandatory. However, we really really imply that it is important that you have a full understanding of what that vaccine can do for you and your family," said Torres.
The center’s outreach director Patricia Bracknell explained the virus has greatly impacted the Hampton Roads Latino community.
“Our community goes out there every day and works in roads, construction, restaurants, and in cleaning services. So, they have to go, they have to leave their homes," said Bracknell.
As of January 31, 2021 the Virginia Department of Health reported 69,538 Covid-19 cases among Latinos. But Torres is seeing improvements in getting people vaccinated in Hampton Roads.
On Saturday, Sentara hosted two large vaccination clinics in Norfolk and in Hampton. Torres said that more than 266 members of the Latino community got the COVID-19 vaccine.
Torres said the waiting list of Latinos who want to be vaccinated under phase 1-B is growing.
“We have over 600 applications right now at the center for qualifying candidates," said Torres.
Torres hopes larger vaccine clinics will become available soon.
The Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia serves over 2,000 members in the Latino community in Hampton Roads. They plan on expanding center locations across the seven cities.