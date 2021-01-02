There's a big push to vaccinate the Latino community across Hampton Roads

"We are living in a pandemic this has nothing to do with your status," said Torres.



Torres and her members want to encourage people in the Latino community to stop living in fear and get the vaccine.



“It is a choice, it is not mandatory. However, we really really imply that it is important that you have a full understanding of what that vaccine can do for you and your family," said Torres.



The center’s outreach director Patricia Bracknell explained the virus has greatly impacted the Hampton Roads Latino community.



“Our community goes out there every day and works in roads, construction, restaurants, and in cleaning services. So, they have to go, they have to leave their homes," said Bracknell.



As of January 31, 2021 the Virginia Department of Health reported 69,538 Covid-19 cases among Latinos. But Torres is seeing improvements in getting people vaccinated in Hampton Roads.