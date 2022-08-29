Hampton Roads residents ready for NASA's Artemis I launch Monday morning

The launch is set to happen at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 8:30am EST.

HAMPTON, Va. — The excitement is growing for an historic space launch Monday morning.

NASA officials said the Artemis I is part of a mission to go beyond the moon.

The mission has ties to the Hampton Roads area.

“I’m just glad to be in the area that's part of the greatest technological accomplishments in a long time," said Hampton Roads resident Arlandio Green.

The NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton helped in testing equipment for the Artemis missions. In July, NASA engineers showed 13News Now how they helped prepare the rocket for the launch on Monday.

They said they performed wind tunnel testing to ensure the rocket doesn’t break or shake.

NASA Deputy Program Manager Sharon Cobb said this launch is unmanned but it’s the next step in exploring deep space.

“It's just going to be so exciting to hear the roar of those engines and watch the rocket lift off the launch pad and see all the hard work from this team be realized and realize this is the future of space exploration," said NASA Deputy Program Manager Sharon Cobb.

On Sunday, Green took his family out to the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton ahead of the launch.

Green said he can’t wait to watch the launch.

“I personally hated to see when our shuttles were retired and we went to more commercial launch vehicles, but I’m glad to see us have a heavy lift capability come back to see that we can do it," said Green. "That we can be world leaders again and we can take the steps to take us to the moon and beyond."

Green also said it's an amazing feeling to know that the Hampton Roads region is making its mark in space, and he said it allows younger generations to take interest in different career paths.

“The future of where we are and it all begins and ends here in Hampton Roads. Like I said a wonderful place to visit to learn and live, and I look forward to the launch tomorrow," said Green.

The launch is set to happen at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 8:30 p.m. eastern time.

The Artemis I launch is the first in a series of missions to soon send the first woman and person of color to the moon.