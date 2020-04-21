Hampton Roads salons find unique ways to stay afloat

Salon owners are getting crafty by delivering products and creating gift card incentives.

NORFOLK, Va. — Licensed stylists across Virginia are hoping to see their customers long before May 8.

An online petition has gathered almost 15,000 signatures to have Governor Ralph Northam allow for one customer at a time in shops, starting April 27.

In the meantime, Hampton Roads salons are changing the way they do business to stay afloat.

Alfred Kelly Salon at Town Center in Virginia Beach shut down with the rest of the state back in March, just one month after their grand opening.

“We had a really great month,” said co-owner Al Kelly. “It came just a shock to us like it did everybody else. Kind of had to come up with a new way of doing business right now.”

Kelly and co-owner Nicole Nash aren’t calling it quits, they are improvising. They started delivering products.

“People can call in and order their at-home hair care and we will deliver it to them,” Kelly said. “We drop it off at their door, totally no contact.”

Gift cards are also keeping Kelly and other area salons afloat.

“Makes sure that they are set up as soon as we get the green light, but also makes sure I am able to get through this quarantine,” said stylist Andra Rosenberg.

Any gift card purchased at Candy’s Cuts and More in Ghent will give customers a free pass for the "Blow-dry Club."

When the salon opens back up club customers will be able to get their hair shampooed, conditioned and blown out. The service will be free for the remainder of 2020.

Stylist Andra Rosenberg has worked at the salon with Owner Candy Holloway for a few years now. During the downtime, Rosenberg is keeping busy by filming tutorials for customers.

“The tutorial from today, we used everyday items to kind of accessorize and cover your gray hairs,” Rosenberg said. “Keeping customers feeling good while they are on quarantine.”

Both stylists want you to think before picking up the scissors...

“What I would do is err on the side of longer,” Kelly said about doing your own trim. “Because, of course, it’s not going to grow back that quick.”

They also said think twice before covering gray hairs with box colors.

“They have a spray that you can get that is waterproof over the counter,” Rosenberg said. “Even try using cocoa powder and a little aerosol hairspray.”

Kelly can drop off root touch-up right at your door.

“We will deliver the product to anyone who needs it as long as we have the supplies,” Kelly said.