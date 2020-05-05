17-year-old's New York radio station supporting Louisiana's coronavirus fight

Once they donate, the listener gets his or her song played on-air, with the funds going to frontline workers.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans healthcare workers are getting a helping hand from a 17-year-old and a radio station in New York City.

D-100, an internet radio station that broadcasts from One World Trade Center in New York City recently raised $20,000 for healthcare workers in some of the places hardest hit by Covid-19 and have plans to keep the fundraising going for another few days, according to the radio station’s CEO, 17-year-old Dylan Carollo.

“Everyone is at home right now and more people are listening to my station than ever so we thought we should get involved in the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Carollo, speaking with WWL-TV’s Paul Dudley Monday night.

Carollo and others at the station came up with a pay to play fundraiser, where listeners pick a song at the station’s website.

Once they donate, the listener gets their song played on-air with the funds going to front line workers, including at Ochsner.

“We chose Ochsner Health in New Orleans because it is a very hard hit city within the Covid-19 pandemic but knowing how you guys have gone through Katrina 15 years ago and other events we thought this was a very strong city and we thought we should get involved,” said Carollo. “We’ve raised over $20,000 and we started last Wednesday.”

The money raised will be going to help front line workers at Ochsner but also in New York, Boston, Seattle, Detroit and Los Angeles just to name a few. Carollo credits the success to partnerships like the one they have with UPS.

“Supported by UPS, we are doing gifts of appreciation depending on your donation amount so for example I have the wristband on right here... if you donate $25 you get that courtesy of UPS, if you donate 100 dollars you get a t-shirt and we give you an on-air mention for anything over 100 dollars.”

The fundraiser is going to last another few days so if you want the help the time is now. You can listen on iHeart Radio, Apple Music or d100radio.com.

