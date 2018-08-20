WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – A young girl from Waynesville has set a big goal for herself this year.

Taylor, 5, wants to visit every city in Missouri and have ice cream with the mayor in each city. So far, she’s set to have ice cream with two mayors.

On Friday, Taylor stopped at Kilwins in St. Charles to have ice cream with mayor Sally Faith. Later in the day she had a chat with Wentzville mayor Nick Guccione. Before heading home Sunday, she will meet with the mayors in O’Fallon and Pacific.

We are so excited for Taylor and her family to join us Friday as she visits Missouri's first capitol and shares some ice cream with @MayorSallyFaith at Kilwin's! @discoverstc pic.twitter.com/iUQOybrp6F — City of St. Charles (@StCharlesCity) August 22, 2018

“Hi! My name is Taylor and I'm 5 years old. Right now I'm learning about the state of Missouri. I learned that the ice cream cone was started here in 1904 at the St. Louis Fair. I thought it would be fun to try and have ice cream with every mayor in our state and learn about their city. I would even like to try and have ice cream with the governor. Please let me know when you would be available,” she wrote on Facebook.

Last year, she set three goals for herself – learn to read, learn to ride her bike and learn to swim.

