6-year-old boy receives new heart after 4 years of waiting

BOSTON — After four years of waiting, a 6-year-old boy in Massachusetts received a new heart.
Carlos Rolon, of Worcester, underwent a nine-hour transplant surgery at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, the Telegram & Gazette reported. Both Carlos and the donor were tested for COVID-19 prior to the surgery and both were negative.
Carlos, who was born with a congenital heart defect, underwent several heart surgeries before the age of two. His heart started failing in March 2016 and he was placed on the waiting list for a heart transplant. After his health continued to deteriorate, Carlos was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 31 to wait until a heart could be found.
Sheena Cossette, Carlos’ mother, said she can already see a difference in his appearance.
“His color is beautiful; I’ve never seen him non-gray,” said Cossette. “He looks like a whole new kid.”
After Carlos' surgery, his mom told CNN, "He's doing great. They said he's doing amazing."
According to CNN, Carlos is still in intensive care at Boston Children's Hospital recovering after Friday's operation.
