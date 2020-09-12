x
Heartwarming

92-year-old NC man finds college jacket with social media help

A woman living nearby had found the jacket in her yard covered with leaves.
Credit: AP
In this 2016 photo provided by Beverly Amick, her father Mal Osborn, 92, of Winston-Salem, N.C., wears a treasured 1952 letter jacket from the University of Maine, which he earned as a track athlete, while posing at a Master’s swim tournament where he won multiple gold medals. He lost the jacket in October, and with the help of a post online, it was found and returned to him. (Beverly Amick via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than 60 years after Mal Osborn earned a varsity letter jacket from the University of Maine as a track runner, he still wore it. 

That is, until the 92-year-old lost it in October. 

The Bangor Daily News reported on Monday that Osborn's daughter Beverly Amick posted a photo of her dad wearing the jacket on Facebook with a plea for help finding it. It worked. 

A woman living nearby had found the jacket in her yard covered with leaves. 

Amick says her father has been sporting the jacket since she had it dry-cleaned and returned it to him. 

