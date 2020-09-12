92-year-old NC man finds college jacket with social media help

A woman living nearby had found the jacket in her yard covered with leaves.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — More than 60 years after Mal Osborn earned a varsity letter jacket from the University of Maine as a track runner, he still wore it.

That is, until the 92-year-old lost it in October.

The Bangor Daily News reported on Monday that Osborn's daughter Beverly Amick posted a photo of her dad wearing the jacket on Facebook with a plea for help finding it. It worked.

