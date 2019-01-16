HAMPTON, Va. — The government shutdown continues to impact federal workers and local people are stepping up to help each other.

On Tuesday night, military families helped each other in Hampton by preparing meals for Coast Guard members in need.

This is what Kelsea Pernsteiner envisioned when she decided to take it upon herself to show Coast Guard members and families that during hard times they're not forgotten.

"That's what the military is. It's resiliency. It's learning to embrace the suck, to take the bad situation and make the best out of it and even during the hard times, celebrating together," she said.

As an Air Force veteran, she and other volunteers, stepped in to help people like Hannah Scheungrab, whose husband is in the Coast Guard and currently not getting paid because of the government shutdown.

"It's been extremely stressful. My husband's getting ready to deploy so it's not something I'm thrilled to be dealing with by myself. I have four kids," said Scheungrab.

But, with people like Pernsteiner around to help, she said it gives her a sense of relief to see others care.

"Just to know that they care was just surprising, honestly, and it means so much," she said.

"It is so awesome to have people standing in the gap to help out immediately. We did not get paid today," said Amber Smith-St. Louis, President of the Coast Guard Spouse Association of Hampton Roads:

That's what Pernsteiner wanted to show all the families in need---there are others who are willing to fill the gap right now.

The dinner was about more than just feeding the dozens of families or making sure they had food to take home with them, but to impact their lives beyond just one night.

"I hope they take away that we love them and we appreciate them and that even though they may feel alone right now and things may be scary, we still have their back," said Pernsteiner.