American Airlines surpasses goal of gifting bicycles to children across D-FW for Christmas

"Hopefully being on the back side of the pandemic, this is a great opportunity for all of us to give back," said American Airlines Captain Bill Elder.

DALLAS — The American Airlines Flight Academy near DFW Airport is where pilots from across the country travel to train and update their qualifications in state-of-the-art multi-million dollar flight simulators. But to get there this time of year, they also walk past a growing gauntlet of bicycles.

"I think every kid loves a bicycle, right," Captain Bill Elder, a 777 and 787 pilot and the training and standards manager at the flight academy said. "It's very impressive, especially from start to where we are now."

For several years, the American Airlines training center in Charlotte, North Carolina has been donating bikes at Christmas. A managing director in the training program brought the tradition to D-FW when she moved from North Carolina to Texas.

So, this year, company headquarters near DFW Airport is offering some friendly competition. Employees and the pilots in D-FW for training have been dropping off brand new bicycles since November.

The goal was 100 bicycles.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, they are at 159 and counting.

"They're doing this out of the goodness of their hearts," Elder said, of the American Airlines employees. "And being generous to those that are less fortunate than we are."

Each bicycle, and in many cases tricycles for younger children, include helmets and bike locks. Charities like the Ronald McDonald House, the Birthday Party Project, and the Grapevine Police Department are ready to receive them for distribution to needy families next week.

Airlines have had a tough go of it during the pandemic. But everyone at the AA Flight Academy knows there are plenty of people who've had it much worse.

"During these tough times with COVID and hopefully being on the back side of the pandemic, this is a great opportunity for all of us to give back," Elder said.