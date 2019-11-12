PINE BLUFF, Ark. — University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) students Kris and Denika Scott said “I Do” in front family and friends nearly four years ago. Fast forward to Dec. 13, 2019, their family and friends will watch as they both receive a Master’s degree in Education.

Life as a married student can be challenging when working to balance school, kids, and work. In addition to home life, they were engaged on campus.

Kris Scott is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated while his wife Denika Scott served as advisor of the UAPB Show Stoppers and HPER club.

Whatever they were involved in, they strived to support each other because of the impact their determination would have on their children Kristian, Kristopher, Jr., and Kori.

“The support, motivation that we got from each other was like no other, it’s just a different feeling to be blessed to endure such an accomplishment with your soulmate,” Denika said. “We [worked to finish our degrees] for our children so they would have something to look forward to in life.”

With Bachelor’s degrees in Business Finance and Physical Education respectively, Kris and Denika chose to pursue graduate degrees in education because of their passion for youth under and desire to make a difference in their lives in any possible way.

Kris plans to start a career in the public school district while Denika looks to continue her education.

Fall Commencement Exercises will be held Friday, Dec. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

