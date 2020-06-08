Bertie County, NC, asks for donations to help residents displaced by Isaias tornado

Some people lost everything but the clothes on their backs. Now, Bertie County is asking for clothes, food and medicine to help the former residents of Morning Road.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — After a powerful tornado wiped out a mobile home park in Bertie County, North Carolina, many residents were left sifting through the rubble to salvage for their old belongings.

Some people lost everything but the clothes on their backs. Now, Bertie County is asking for donations to help the former residents of Morning Road.

The County is collecting items at the Bertie Early College Gymnasium on Governor's road. Wednesday, they shared a list of needs on the county Facebook page.

You can drop off goods there on weekdays, starting August 6, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Here are some of the things they're looking for: