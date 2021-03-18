When the frustration hit little Cory, big brother Noah was there with the answer: Just breathe.

WASHINGTON — It’s time to Get Uplifted! The time of the morning where we take a moment to inhale a few deep breaths of calming positivity, before exhaling the negative

It’s an old technique that Noah West taught to little brother Cory to help him with deal with the frustration of his video game not working. Mom caught the moment her little Zen master diffused the situation

In the video you can see Noah instructing Cory to take some deep breaths.

The moment of calm cuteness has gone viral and mom Ashley says that while she wasn’t expecting the national attention, she’s glad it’s all been positive.

And if you should feel any frustration coming on today remember little Noah’s lesson: Breathe.

