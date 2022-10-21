Critically ill child in Chesapeake gets donation for special trip through Make-A-Wish

Through a giant smile, Ryan said he is most excited to see the dinosaurs at Universal Studios and the Toy Story Parade at Disney World.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on May 4, 2016.

Ryan Blanco is a normal 7-year-old in many ways, including his dream of going to the Happiest Place on Earth.

But there's a difference - Ryan is considered to be seriously ill by doctors because of a genetic disorder.

On Thursday, he realized one of his dreams could come true after all.

The Southeast Virginia Community Foundation (SEVACF) and Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia joined forced to present Ryan and his family with a $10,000 check.

Now, he and his entire family will be able to have his dream vacation to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida because of donations from organizations and individuals across the Hampton Roads region.

“We are so thrilled to be able to help Ryan and his family, who are all so courageous and certainly in need of this wonderful break from doctors, hospitals and treatments,” says Richard Wentz, CEO of SEVACF.

By the end of this year, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia will have granted the wishes of 160 children in 2022.

In 2016, Ryan's mother, Virginia "Jen" Blanco, was featured in our 13News Now "Celebrating Mothers" series.

She has 15 children in total, and three of them, including Ryan, have special needs.

"This is a blessing," she said in a video sent to 13News Now as she teared up. "It's been a rough couple of years, so we are excited."