Black girl debate duo makes Harvard history | Get Uplifted

WASHINGTON — Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton recently made history, becoming the first Black girl duo to win Harvard's international debate competition!

They competed against more than 100 debaters from around the world. The Harvard Debate Council brings hundreds of talented students from more than 15 countries for a debate tournament.

Jayla and Emani are both from Atlanta, and are part of the Harvard Diversity Project. It was founded in 2017 to promote inclusivity and equity on campus. The two girls are making the most of the opportunity, going undefeated in the debate competition.

Congratulations, ladies!

