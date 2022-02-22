Born at 22:22 on 2/22/22 | Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital celebrates baby Aubriella

Little Aubriella was born at 10:22 p.m. (22:22 in military time) on Tuesday, 2/22/22. We say that makes her the ultimate Twosday baby.

Little Aubriella Robinson is always going to have an exciting birth story to tell.

A spokeswoman for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital said Aubriella was born at 10:22 p.m. (22:22 in military time) on Tuesday, 2/22/22.

We say that makes her the ultimate Twosday baby.

Midwife Marissa Blair helped deliver Aubriella to parents Briana and Tony Robsinson, of Exmore.

The family said the baby's big brother, TJ, was eager to meet her on Wednesday.