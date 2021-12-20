Boy Scouts give popcorn - $40K worth of it - to USO Hampton Roads

Service members heading home for the holidays will get some heartfelt snacks from the United Service Organizations (USO) centers in Hampton Roads' airports.

Service members heading home for the holidays this year will get some heartfelt snacks from the United Service Organizations (USO) centers in Hampton Roads' airports.

The Tidewater Council Boy Scouts of America worked together to collect donations on the USO's behalf throughout their usual popcorn sale season.

By the time they wrapped up, the scouts had raised enough money to send $40,915 worth of popcorn to these military lounges.

There are USO comfort centers in the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (PHF), Norfolk International Airport (ORF) and Richmond International Airport (RIC), just to name a few.

Virginia Beach Cub Scout Bennett Harrison, 7, enjoyed being part of a larger mission.

"It is awesome that I could help the military," he said.

Some popcorn also went to the USO's "Mission Delivery," which sends mood-lifting gifts to service members who are in quarantine.

In a statement, USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia's Executive Director Paula Moran said her team was incredibly grateful for donors like the Boy Scouts.