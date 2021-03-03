Cat colony room in Norfolk named in honor of longtime animal shelter volunteer

A new cat colony room at the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center was named after former volunteer, Pamela Scott Hyatt who passed away two years ago.

NORFOLK, Va. — A longtime animal shelter volunteer who died two years ago left a legacy for her beloved kitties.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center has a new cat colony room that was named after Pamela Scott Hyatt, a former volunteer who died on March 1, 2019, at the age of 69.

“She always loved her kitties (that’s how she referred to them),” said Brian Bean, her friend and financial advisor of 35 years. “In some ways they were her closest companions. She was always concerned about all the animals in the world and the treatment they received from people and it gave her great pleasure to be able to provide some funding for the care of the ‘critters’ at NACC."

The community room for the cats allows them to share an open space together, offering them a home-like atmosphere. This is a great way for them to socialize.

It was a request that Hyatt left to the Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center before she died. That's partially how this was made possible.

She volunteered every Friday at the NACC for years and even adopted one of her own cats from the center. She deeply loved her two kitties, Oliver and Fritz.

Hyatt was always helping others add to their families by assisting them in their cat adoptions at the shelter.

“She showed true love of both people and the animals. It wasn’t just for the animals, it was also for the adopters coming,” Guckert said. “It’s so fitting that the room is named for her.”

Additionally, Hyatt made an impact on many people in her community from teaching music and chorus for Norfolk Public Schools, singing with the Virginia Opera, to volunteering with the Virginia Beach SPCA Cat Adoption Program and more.

She would love to know that her legacy continues. If you are interested in adopting a pet, visit the Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center website.