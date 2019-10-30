CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The tiniest babies in Charlotte are getting in the holiday spirit by celebrating Halloween in costumes.

The preemies, all in the NICU at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital, were photographed by Capturing Hopes. The costumes they were wearing were donated by Preemies of the Carolinas.

Preemies of the Carolinas was founded to help children of both North and South Carolina, who will have any type of stay in the Children’s hospital.

The organization provides inspirational hearts, hats, and blankets to eight area neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and also sends out packets to parents nationwide who have a preemie or baby in the NICU.

