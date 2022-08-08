Chesapeake native appears on Celebrity Family Feud, donates money to CHKD

Jay Pharoah is an actor and comedian who born in Hampton Roads. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk is the latest recipient of winnings from the ABC TV show Celebrity Family Feud.

Jay Pharoah, who appeared on the latest episode of the show on August 7, was born and raised in Chesapeake. He's a graduate of Indian River High School.

Today, he's also an actor and comedian who is known for his impressions of other celebrities. He's contributed to projects including FOX’s "Family Guy," Sony Pictures Animation's "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" and "The Adventures of Drunky."

Last year, he also released his first EP, "Spittin' Image."

On Sunday, he faced off against fellow comedian Rhys Darby and his team.

With the help of his parents, Antonio and Ramona Farrow, his cousin, Jovel Ford and his sister and manager, Shaina Farrow, his team earned $5,000.

And they knew just the place they wanted to donate the money to.

In 2017, Pharoah's nephew Parker was hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at CHKD after having surgery. He was born with a defect where part of his esophagus didn't develop properly.

CHKD is the largest NICU in the region, and they take care of roughly 500 babies per year.

Today, Parker is a healthy and happy boy.