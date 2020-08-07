Chesapeake teen battling cancer who wished to go to Disney World surprised with parade

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The pandemic has forced vacationers to adjust their plans all over the world and unfortunately, that also meant delaying one Chesapeake boy's wish.
Ames Relan, a 14-year-old who has battled cancer for years, just wanted a trip to Disney World.
Since the coronavirus crisis has taken away all hopes of visiting amusement parks anytime soon, the We Promise Foundation partnered with Toby's Dream Foundation to host a surprise parade for Ames.
"I didn't realize it would be this big,” said Relan.
The parade included friends and neighbors along with Old Dominion University Mascot “Big Blue."
"Incredible to see people, the amount of cars and people was a little bit overwhelming from what we expected," said Adam Relan, Ames father.