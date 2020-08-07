Chesapeake teen battling cancer who wished to go to Disney World surprised with parade

After the pandemic delayed a wish for 14-year-old Ames Relan who's fighting cancer, his friends and a non-profit organized a Parade to lift his spirits.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The pandemic has forced vacationers to adjust their plans all over the world and unfortunately, that also meant delaying one Chesapeake boy's wish.

Ames Relan, a 14-year-old who has battled cancer for years, just wanted a trip to Disney World.

Since the coronavirus crisis has taken away all hopes of visiting amusement parks anytime soon, the We Promise Foundation partnered with Toby's Dream Foundation to host a surprise parade for Ames.

"I didn't realize it would be this big,” said Relan.

The parade included friends and neighbors along with Old Dominion University Mascot “Big Blue."