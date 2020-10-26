Chesapeake teen's last chemo treatment for bone cancer celebrated with new puppy

The long road to recovery for Jaffa Yeager nears it's end with a new member of the family.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — September 2019 feels like a lifetime ago on a day like today.

"I'm really excited, this is one of the best days of my life," says Jaffa Yeager, still clutching her new Golden Doodle.

It's a far cry from that day in September 2019 when Jaffa was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma. More hard days followed filled with surgeries, treatment and hospital stays. Once an avid golfer, Jaffa's energy was transferred to the fight of her life.

No slouch on the links, Jaffa has two hole in ones, or "aces" to her name. That focus and capability transferred to her recovery. After years of fighting, she now looks forward.

One thing in front of her is raising a new puppy.

"When she was going through chemo, we told her when it was done, we'd [get a dog]," says Jaffa's dad, Tim.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation hasn't been able to complete its normal slate of wishes this year under the guise of coronavirus. This, however, is something they were able to do.

"The wish is something to provide some relief, so they don't have to worry about just being sick," says Make-A-Wish Regional Officer Kiley Elward.