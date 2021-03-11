David had been asking his family for a puppy daily since his cancer diagnosis. He doesn't have to wait any longer thanks to a Tampa Bay outreach.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — David Santiesteban smiled as he watched his son’s dream come true.

“Every day he’s like, ‘Papi, I want a puppy.' I say baby soon, soon,” he said.

Four-year-old David beamed, too, as a husky puppy jumped into his arms Wednesday afternoon at the Paul Saunders Park in Riverview.

The puppy was a dream-fulfilled by The Children’s Dream Fund. They were paired up with young David after the child was diagnosed with Stage 3 abdominal cancer on Mother’s Day 2021.

“I know there have been a lot of days that he’s just had struggles and he’s just been through a lot so when we get to see them joyful, that’s exactly what we do this for,” said Children’s Dream Fund Director of Dreams Lisa Hawk.

The Children's Dream Fund has been making dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses since 1981. Although in 2020 many dreams for children like David were postponed, the outreach anticipates fulfilling over 150 dreams for deserving children and young adults living in West Central Florida, by the end of 2021.

“It’s amazing, not just what they do for our family but what they do for all the families,” said David’s mother, Katherine Parga.

David’s final chemo treatment is Friday. He giggled as he walked his new puppy around the park. The Children's Dream Fund supplied the family with toys, dog food, training, and basic veterinary care for the first year.

David mulled over a few names while looking over the supplies spread out on a picnic table at a park pavilion.