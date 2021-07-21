City of Norfolk workers rescue puppy stuck in drain pipe

The Norfolk Police Department says the puppy is getting its much needed rest.

NORFOLK, Va. — A puppy's life was spared Wednesday afternoon by a group of Norfolk city employees.

The Norfolk Police Department said the city's public works department, Norfolk Fire-Rescue, animal control along with its officers teamed up to pull out a puppy that was stuck in a drain pipe.

According to police, the puppy is expected to be okay. It's getting plenty of rest and love, officers said.