Triad sisters start lemonade stand to raise money for former Wake Forest University police officer diagnosed with ALS

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Two little girls are making a big impact on one woman and their community.

Sophia Johnson, 7, and Abbie Johnson, 13, are taking their lemons and making lemonade for a woman in their neighborhood who was diagnosed with ALS. Teresa Carlton was a Wake Forest University police officer before her diagnosis in January forced her to leave her job.

The girls decided Carlton needed support so, they set up a lemonade stand to raise money for her. Carlton had no idea what Sophia and Abbie were up to until late Friday afternoon.

In two hours on their first day in business, the girls raised $528. Sophia and Abbie aren't stopping there. They'll be at the corner of Springfield Farm Road and Springfield Farm Court in Clemmons from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.