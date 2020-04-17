Three years ago James Stephens, 61, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A special birthday parade was held in Greensboro Thursday for a man who is in remission from stage 4 cancer.

Three years ago James Stephens, 61, was diagnosed. Due to the diagnosis, his life changed dramatically.

Thankfully through prayer, faith, friends, and the staff at the Wesley Long Cancer Center, James, also known as 'Jimmy' is in remission.

Friends, family, and more all gathered at Wiley Elementary School to participate in the special birthday parade for Jimmy. A birthday and parade he will surely remember forever!