Virginia Burger King customers buy long-time worker a car | Get Uplifted

When the community noticed Lisa walking to work, they came together to give her a big surprise.

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Lisa Bateman works part-time jobs at two fast food restaurants in Tappahannock, Virginia. She's been at one Burger King since 1987.

Customers there say she always greets them with a hello and a smile.

"She knows my order. As soon as she hears my voice, she's like 'You want the usual?' I'm like 'Yeah,'" one customer explained.

Not only did customers spot Lisa in the drive-thru, they also saw the 60-year-old on the street walking to work for years. One Facebook post about Lisa turned into a community-wide fundraising effort.

"I see her walking all the time and I figured it would be nice to do something like this for someone in our community," one organizer said.

People donated $4,200 and this week, her grateful costomers surprised Lisa after work with the keys to a new car. They also gave her a little extra cash

Lisa says she loves her job and plans to keep working for as long as she is able.

