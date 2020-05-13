Florida man treats 87-year-old grandma to salon day during pandemic

Even though salons are slowly opening back up, one grandmother is already getting the full treatment at home.

DESTIN, Fla. — One Florida man is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from helping his 87-year-old grandmother treat herself.

Matthew Stewart and Grandma Bobbe are already TikTok sensations. The Destin, Florida, duo posts hilarious videos together on Stewart's account... that just so happens to have more than 1 million followers.

In one of the latest uploads, Stewart treats Grandma Bobbe to a day at his "quarantine beauty shop."

The at-home treatment included a wash, blowdry, styling and even some mimosas-- a true spa experience.

Even though Florida is starting to slowly open, Stewart told Fox News he's still being really careful about where Grandma Bobbe goes.

Grandma Bobbe told Fox News she's bored but has been keeping herself busy watching game shows and working on crossword puzzles.

