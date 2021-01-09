x
Dream Flights take off again after the pandemic | Get Uplifted

The organization lets veterans fly planes from their era.

WASHINGTON — The pandemic caused a lot of things to be suspended last year. Now, a lot is coming back. That includes Dream Flights.

The program allows some of Americas most seasoned veterans an opportunity to re-live their youth. The World War II vets are getting the chance to get in restored planes from their era.

With the flights suspended last year due to the pandemic, volunteers want to get 1,000 World War II veterans back in the skies by the end of the month. 

One veteran who survived combat in the south Pacific says he took part in the Dream Flight to encourage others like him.

He says the trip was everything he imagined, and more.

