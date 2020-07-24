Drive-thru parade held for 107-year-old COVID-19 survivor

In honor of Williams' birthday, Autumn Care of Biscoe hosted an entire parade in his honor!

BISCOE, N.C. — Some things just get better with time, yes, birthdays included.

Just ask 107-year-old Gurney Williams. Not only is his age a milestone, but Williams is also a COVID-19 survivor. Now how is that for icing on the cake!

Williams' granddaughter, Karen Britt, said although her grandfather didn't suffer any COVID-19 symptoms, he still tested positive and had to be quarantined.

In honor of Williams' birthday, Autumn Care of Biscoe hosted an entire parade in his honor! Several in the community came out to help Gurney celebrate including family and friends, NC State Troopers, EMS, the Briscoe Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and many others.

We hope you felt the love on your special day. Happy 107th Birthday Gurney!