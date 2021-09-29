Virginia fourth grader wins TIME student journalist award | Get Uplifted

Ethan Zhang, 9, won the award for his article profiling FCPS Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Maria Perrone.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Ethan Zhang, a fourth grade student at Fairfax County Public Schools, just won a major journalism award at just 9 years old.

Zhang is this year's Time for Kids Student Journalist. He set his reporting apart from the 19 other finalists with a profile he wrote about FCPS Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Maria Perrone.

Perrone helped a free meal service for students continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read Zhang's story here.

Keep telling stories, Ethan. We might just have a desk here with your name on it one day!

