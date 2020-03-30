At Magnolia Manor in Macon, family members sang 'Happy Birthday' from down below their loved one's balcony over the weekend.

MACON, Ga. — Those with loved ones in assisted living facilities may not be able to visit right now.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a limited shelter-in-place order for those in long-term care facilities earlier this month to protect seniors from COVID-19.

Magnolia Manor in Macon is one of these facilities. They started deferring in-person visitation on March 14, so one family had to get creative to celebrate their loved one's birthday.

Viewer Paulette Hardison shot this heartwarming video from her balcony at Magnolia Manor.

In the video you can hear a family sing "Happy Birthday" from the ground to a senior resident on her own top-floor balcony.

The family also floated balloons up to her.

The rest of the residents came out to their porches to join in on the song as well.

We may not know who the resident is, but we do want to wish her a happy birthday from 13WMAZ!

