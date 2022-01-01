Welcome To The World, Brixton: First baby of 2022 born in Hampton Roads has arrived

Downey and Walston look forward to their new chapter of parenthood, especially when it comes to watching their son grow and teaching him.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 29, 2021.

A new year has arrived, and so has a sweet baby boy for Hannah Downey and her boyfriend, Matthew Walston.

Brixton Walston, their first child, was born at 12:25 a.m. today at Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk. He weighs 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Brixton was the first reported New Years Baby for 2022 across Hampton Roads, according to Sentara Healthcare.

"I was pretty shocked because of how well it went (pregnancy and delivery,)" Downey said in a phone interview. "They did the skin-to-skin and they put him on my chest and I started crying... it was so sweet, it was a perfect moment."

She said that the birth was caught on video and she can't stop watching it. While 13News Now spoke with her, her boyfriend was changing Brixton's diaper for the second time ever in the background.

Downey and Walston look forward to their new chapter of parenthood, especially when it comes to watching their son grow and teaching him.

"It's super weird but super exciting at the same time," Downey said.

As Brixton gets older, they hope to instill a very important lesson with him that he will carry through his lifetime.