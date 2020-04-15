First COVID-19 patient admitted to Sentara Obici ICU met with cheers during release from hospital

Sentara Obici Hospital released touching video of the release of their first coronavirus patient ever admitted to the ICU.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A video showing the release of the first COVID-19 patient admitted to the ICU of Sentara Obici Hospital is making the rounds on social media.

To be clear, the video isn't just showing the patient leaving the hospital. He's met with cheers and clamorous applause from dozens of hospital workers and health care professionals as he's being wheeled to the hospital exit.

You can see all of the medical workers wearing masks and protective gear as well.

The hospital didn't say when the patient was admitted or any other information about this COVID-19 case; however, it did write in the caption of the video that the patient "never gave up and is extremely grateful for every bit of care and compassion he received.:

