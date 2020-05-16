First responders honor hospital workers with drive-by parade in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To cap off National Hospital Week, Virginia Beach first responders felt obligated to say thank you to health care workers at Sentara Princess Anne and Sentara General Hospitals.
“I myself was overwhelmed by it, it's really something to see,” Said Art Kohn Virginia Beach Fire Department PIO referring to the large parade of fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles passing through the hospital complex.
“Today was a great exhibition of how complementary we are to our first responders,” said Sonia Cooper, Nurse Executive at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Health care workers lined the street along the hospital entrance with signs and cheered on those that were thanking them.
“EMS And the police and the fire are all partners in providing the care we need for this community and it's such a great moment to know that we are all working together,” said Cooper with a smile on her face.
