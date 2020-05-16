First responders honor hospital workers with drive-by parade in Virginia Beach

It was an overwhelming show of support for local health care workers who were met with a parade thrown by police, firefighters and residents in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To cap off National Hospital Week, Virginia Beach first responders felt obligated to say thank you to health care workers at Sentara Princess Anne and Sentara General Hospitals.

“I myself was overwhelmed by it, it's really something to see,” Said Art Kohn Virginia Beach Fire Department PIO referring to the large parade of fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles passing through the hospital complex.

“Today was a great exhibition of how complementary we are to our first responders,” said Sonia Cooper, Nurse Executive at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

Health care workers lined the street along the hospital entrance with signs and cheered on those that were thanking them.