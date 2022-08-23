Former Cape Hatteras ranger awarded Coast Guard medal for saving father and son swept out to sea

Valerie Streiff, who worked as a law enforcement ranger, got the Silver Lifesaving Medal during an event at the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — A former employee for Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina was honored by the Coast Guard Tuesday for helping a father and son swept out to sea.

Valerie Streiff, who worked as a law enforcement ranger, got the Silver Lifesaving Medal during a presentation event at the U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet.

The rescuing happened in the Atlantic Ocean near the Outer Banks' Oregon Inlet on Oct. 18, 2020. That's when William Butler and his 10-year-old son got caught in a rip current, the National Park Service (NPS) said.

According to an award citation presented at the event, Streiff was patrolling the beach in her NPS vehicle when she heard the father and son screaming.

As she saw the two being pulled out to sea, Streiff stopped her vehicle, put on a life jacket, and entered the water with a float cushion.

She swam about 60 yards to reach the father and son, then gave them the float cushion to help keep their heads above the water.

After assessing what was happening and not seeing other help in sight, Streiff used her past skills as a lifeguard to fight the ocean's conditions to go back to the shore while pulling the two behind her.

NPS said it took half an hour for Streiff to reach the beach with the father and son in stable condition.

"If not for her immediate and heroic efforts and putting her own life at risk for two complete strangers, their lives would have been lost," the award citation read. "Her unselfish actions and valiant service reflect great credit upon herself and are in keeping with the highest traditions of humanitarian service."

The Coast Guard's Lifesaving Medals can be awarded to anyone who rescues or tries to rescue someone else from drowning, shipwreck, or other danger in the water.