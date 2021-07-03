Foundation pays off mortgage for family of fallen trooper

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on a Virginia home belonging to the family of a late state trooper who died while on duty in 2015.

HANOVER, Va. — A charitable foundation has paid off the mortgage on a Virginia home belonging to the family of a late state trooper who was fatally injured while on duty in 2015.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it had satisfied the mortgage for the Hanover County home where Virginia State Police trooper Nathan-Michael Smith lived with his family.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the 27-year-old Smith left behind two children after he was fatally injured in 2015 while responding to a vehicle crash.