KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friends and family celebrated a South Knoxville woman's 103rd birthday in a social distancing safe way on Wednesday.
Joanna Venable sat in her rocker in her driveway to watch everyone drive by and wish her a happy birthday.
They were planning a big party at the Venable family reunion in March, but that was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
We hope Ms. Venable had a great birthday!
