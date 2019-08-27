GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — This story is so cute!

Sergeant Jake Forehand with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office was able to make one little girl's birthday very special.

According to a Facebook post, Belinda Hinman, turning 6-years old this year, dreamed of becoming a law enforcement officer one day.

So, her father, Ronald Hinman, recently tried to make that happen. He called the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office to see if an officer would have time to stop by and make Belinda's wish come true.

The post said Forehand gladly accepted the invitation. He went to their residence to help make Belinda’s day that more special.

Stickers were handed out, a tour of the cruiser was had, and memories were made.

Way to go, Sergeant and Happy Birthday, Belinda!

