'Like a big family' | Hampton Roads Facebook group steps up amid baby formula shortage

The group is fielding hundreds of join requests per day, according to the group's administrators

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Change can come from anywhere, maybe even your own backyard.

Just ask Sharon Powell, who’s doing just that from a chair and a laptop in her Chesapeake home.

Powell is just one of three administrators of the Facebook group titled "Grocery stores Hampton Roads." The group, originally created by fellow admin Darci Berkovich, was intended to help people find supplies and items during the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, it's been dormant and remained archived until a different shortage led Berkovich to reopen the group to its thousands of members.

“You want to help get good information out. You’re not doing it for financial gain because there is no financial gain for it. It takes time and hours," Powell said.

The Facebook group now operates as an online forum and resource for people to post photos of local baby formula supplies in Hampton Roads. Families post photos at different stores across the area. Then, they're taken down after six hours for accuracy and timing sake.

"Probably 20 posts a day," Powell said. "A lot of people commenting saying 'Did they have this particular one?'"

The group has only been re-activated for one week, but in that time span, families have already been able to connect with formula products that they need.

“Knowing how hard it is and how high the stakes are, it can be very heartbreaking to see someone struggling to find a particular formula they know their baby can handle well," Powell said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the total number of group members was more than 22,000 people.

“People will see it and say, 'Thanks I just got some!” There are others that say, 'Hey, I got some. So you want me to pick some up for you too?'” Powell said.