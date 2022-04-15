Hampton deputies surprise kids with Easter Bunny

Deputies and the Easter Bunny himself spread cheer to nearly 250 children. It wasn't just to celebrate Easter -- it was to bring awareness to child abuse.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Sheriff's Office is "hopping" right into the Easter spirit!

The sheriff's office spread smiles all around Hampton, surprising children with the Easter Bunny and gifts.

According to the sheriff's office, the surprise wasn't just to celebrate Easter -- it was to bring awareness to child abuse.

The month of April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. While spreading Easter cheer, the sheriff's office also provided child identification kits to nearly 250 children across Hampton.

Sheriff Karen Bowden and Hampton deputies handed out the kits and stuffed Easter bunnies to nearly 75 children at Blue Ridge Gap Farm. The event was sponsored by Healthy Families.

The following day, deputies and the Easter Bunny headed to the Peake Childhood Center. There, nearly 170 children received stuffed bunnies and child identification kits.