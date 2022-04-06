Firefighters rescue horse from ditch in Virginia Beach

The 30-year-old horse was stuck in a ditch near Nimmo Parkway Tuesday evening.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 30-year-old horse is now safe thanks to members of the Virginia Beach Fire Dept. and Virginia Beach Animal Control!

The horse was trapped in a ditch off Holland Road near Nimmo Parkway Tuesday evening.

According to the VBFD, the horse was sedated slightly for its safety. Firefighters used shovels to soften the edges of the ditch and removed the horse by its legs with "enough manpower at the vet's request."

Luckily, the horse was back on its feet just minutes after being freed from the ditch.