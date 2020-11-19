Hundreds of Thanksgiving food baskets assembled at Princess Anne High School

The staff is putting together more than 300 gift baskets for families in need this Thanksgiving.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Princess Anne High School staff joined the Urban League of Hampton Roads in assembling more than 300 gift baskets for families in need this Thanksgiving.

The effort was led by Principal Danny Little.

“Just trying to lighten the stress of everything that everyone is going through right now,” said Little.

The small group of volunteers spent the day unloading turkeys and packing them into boxes along with other holiday food.