Heartwarming

When North Carolina firefighters asked for help buying new gear, two young boys broke their piggy bank to help

Huntersville fire officials mailed letters asking for donations to buy new gear. They received a heartwarming donation from a 5-year-old boy wanting to help.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — When the Huntersville Fire Department sent out letters asking the community for donations to cover the cost of new equipment for firefighters, a 5-year-old broke open his piggy bank to help. 

Literally

Huntersville fire posted on Facebook that 5-year-old Brian wrote back and included $3 from his piggy bank. His 3-year-old brother Luke threw in another $1.25 for the cause. A drawing was also included with the earnest offering. 

"I hope this buys you a new fire truck," Brian wrote. 

As a thank you, the boys and their family were invited to a fire station where they got to meet firefighters and had their pictures taken with the team. 

So…you’ve probably received & seen our annual donation letter in the mail. An annual fall tradition. Donations are used...

Posted by Huntersville Fire Department on Sunday, November 14, 2021

