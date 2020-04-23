If you haven't seen Senator Mark Warner's 'tuna melt' video - you should

Warner's mayo melt - sorry, his tuna melt - has taken Instagram and Twitter by storm since he posted the video earlier this week.

NORFOLK, Va. — Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) is trying to cheer up constituents stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic with something truly special - his childhood "tuna melt" recipe.

The senator said he grew up on this melt, and learned to make it when he was very young.

"If I can get enough retweets for my plan with @BernieSanders @SenDougJones & @SenBlumenthal to guarantee paychecks for every rank-and-file worker in America (including restaurant workers), I promise to never make you people watch me cook another tuna melt," he wrote.

Before you watch, we'll share Warner's warning:

"Now I'm going to be moving fairly quickly, so unless you're a professional chef, you may want to occasionally pause the video so you can keep up."

"Now I can't get my wife and kids to eat these anymore," he said. "But I tell ya', on a coronavirus day, nothing hits the spot more than a tuna melt."

If Warner's culinary prowess made you hungry, "apron up" and make sure you have:

- Two pieces of bread

- A copious amount of mayonnaise

- A can of tuna fish

- Two slices of medium cheddar cheese

- A functioning microwave