Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office, Optimist Club pass out $1,500 to good drivers in 'Operation Santa'

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Thursday, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the local Optimist Club to pass out secret Santa gift cards to good drivers.

'Operation Santa' was no small undertaking - they gave away $1,500 to the community.

"Our deputies will be patrolling different areas of the County looking for motorists who are being 'good' and following traffic laws and just being good citizens," explained Capt. T Potter with the sheriff's office. "We will then conduct a traffic stop and instead of a court summons (the naughty list), they will receive a $100.00 gift card complements of the Optimist Club."

Potter said this was not the first year they'd successfully worked with the charitable organization to spread holiday cheer.