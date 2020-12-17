Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office, Optimist Club pass out $1,500 to good drivers in 'Operation Santa'

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Thursday, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the local Optimist Club to pass out secret Santa gift cards to good drivers.
'Operation Santa' was no small undertaking - they gave away $1,500 to the community.
"Our deputies will be patrolling different areas of the County looking for motorists who are being 'good' and following traffic laws and just being good citizens," explained Capt. T Potter with the sheriff's office. "We will then conduct a traffic stop and instead of a court summons (the naughty list), they will receive a $100.00 gift card complements of the Optimist Club."
Potter said this was not the first year they'd successfully worked with the charitable organization to spread holiday cheer.
"On behalf of Sheriff James Clarke, the entire Sheriff’s office appreciates the generous efforts of the local Optimist Club," Potter wrote. "The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office looks forward to working with the Optimist club in the future."