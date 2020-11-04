Jars of Love bring sugar and thank you's to Hampton Roads hospital staff

The project started as a small "thank you." Now it has reached hospital staff across Hampton Roads, and beyond.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Shifts for hospital workers may seem never-ending as they battle COVID-19.

Over the last few weeks, local hospitals started receiving "Jars of Love" to break up the stress.

“Tuesday we will have done eight hospitals,” said Jars of Love organizer Laura Davis. “Six locally, one in Richmond, and one in California.”

Virginia Beach teacher Laura Davis started Jars of Love about three weeks ago. The idea was born after her friends in healthcare told her morale was low.

“They said, 'We need pick-me-ups. We need something,'” Davis said. “So, I came up with candy jars and pick-me-up jars.”

She asked for help on Facebook and wasn’t disappointed.

“I was getting Facebooks, I was getting text messages,” Davis said. “I was getting Amazon shipments.”

The Jars of Love that are landing in the hands of doctors and nurses are both colorful and delicious.

“There’s spring-themed jars,” Davis said. “We have just some painted ones, we’ve got some with anchors.”

The jars are accompanied by little notes of gratitude for the long hours worked.

“Some say, ‘Remember people love you,’ ‘We appreciate you,’ ‘Be happy,’” Davis said. “Something just to pick you up.”

Davis’ friend at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital said the jars boosted spirits.

“It was shocking to me how excited people were, how grateful people were,” said Ashley Behm, a physician’s assistant. “Everyone was truly touched.”

Almost 600 jars later, Davis is proud of her community.

“It’s really not me, this is the community,” Davis said. “This is people that have put their time in, their effort in.”

It’s shown her a little really does go a long way.

“It’s very small, but it lifts them up,” Davis said. “Takes them through their shift and makes them so happy.”

Davis wants to keep the love going and welcomes anyone to lend a hand.