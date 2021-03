The flavor will benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, a book gifting program that gives free books to children from birth to age five.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Please don't wake up from this dream", because Dolly Parton and Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream just announced the collab of the century.

After teasing out an illustration of Dolly Parton in an Instagram mosaic this week , Jeni's confirmed the collab with the Queen of Country in a caption Tuesday.