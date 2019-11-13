FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A high school student in Forsyth County is a big part of World Kindness Week activities in schools all over the country.

Jordyn Moore has autism. She and her family started a "Be Kind To Everyone" campaign, and it's back for the week-long celebration - with a new twist.

They designed banners that encourage people to be the "I" in kind. They have shipped them all over the country. One is in Jordyn's high school, South Forsyth High School.

Jordyn, and her mom Jackie said it means a lot to see the huge response.

"We're sending one to California. We're sending one to Colorado. We're sending one to a Walmart in Missouri. We're sending one to Chick-fil-A down the road," Jackie listed. "It's just been an amazing, unique bunch - schools, businesses - all coming together to say, let's put kindness to the front message."

WXIA

The kids reaction to the banner is great.

The banners are 6 feet tall 10 feet wide - a reminder that everyone can be the "I" in kind in big and small ways, everyday.

RELATED: Teen's shirt project inspires thousands with deeply personal message

Shirt project touches lives with a deeply personal message Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives. Jordyn Moore's project started as a chance to learn a few skills. It became a chance to touch thousands of lives.

MORE FROM BRAVE CONQUERS FEARD

Veteran fighting brain cancer finally gets chance to share artwork with the world

She knew before she met him that she was meant to save his life

Local stories of courage in the face of unimaginable obstacles

Despite rare disease, blind 3-year-old girl is 'sunshine' in class